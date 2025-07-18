The saga has come to an end. Galatasaray reach agreement with Napoli over Osimhen

Napoli have finally agreed to let the player go.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, all disagreements between Turkish giants Galatasaray and Napoli have been resolved regarding the transfer of 26-year-old striker Victor Osimhen.

Reports indicate that Galatasaray have agreed to pay Napoli €75 million: €40 million up front, with another €35 million to follow over the next year. The final preparations for the transfer are now underway, and the clubs are clarifying Napoli's percentage in case of a future resale of Osimhen.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024 and has since become the Turkish club’s star player, netting 37 goals in 41 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian striker’s current market value stands at €70 million.

