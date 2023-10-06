The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches

RU RU NG NG
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has already scored five goals for Roma.

On loan from Chelsea, the footballer found the net in the second group stage match of the Europa League against Servette. This goal marked his fifth in seven matches since joining José Mourinho's team. Prior to this, he scored against Empoli, Sheriff, Torino, and Frosinone.

On August 12, 2021, Lukaku transferred to English club Chelsea for £97.5 million, which set a record for the London club. Lukaku became the most expensive footballer of all time, with his total transfer fees amounting to £285 million, surpassing Neymar.

However, in late December 2021, the player expressed dissatisfaction with the situation at the club and the coaching approach of manager Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku also expressed a desire to return to Italian side Inter Milan.

In June 2022, Chelsea announced that Lukaku would return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan. Then, on August 31, 2023, Lukaku was loaned to Roma for one season for a reported fee of £8 million.

