Group E and G. Liverpool gets a narrow victory, Roma crushes the opponent

At Anfield, Liverpool hosted Royal Union, while Roma faced Servette at the Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Royal Union

Liverpool entered this match as the clear favorites, and Klopp's team dominated the game. In the first half, the home side displayed total control, which resulted in a goal. On the 44th minute, Gravenberch scored a goal from a pass by Alexander-Arnold.

After the break, Liverpool did not showcase the same vibrant gameplay, but their opponents couldn't create anything in response. In the final minutes, Diogo Jota sealed the match by scoring the second goal. Liverpool has now won both of their matches in the Europa League.

Roma 4 - 0 Servette

Roma began their Europa League campaign with a narrow win on the road, and in today's match, they convincingly defeated their opponents. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring in the first half on the 21st minute. This goal was the only one in the first half. After the break, Roma secured a dominant victory within 15 minutes. On the 46th minute, Belotti doubled the lead, six minutes later Lorenzo Pellegrini scored, and Belotti completed his brace to finalize the score.

Results in Group E

  Liverpool 1 - 0 Royal Union
  • Toulouse 1 - 0 LASK

Results in Group G

  • Roma 4 - 0 Servette
  • Slavia Prague 6 - 0 Sheriff
