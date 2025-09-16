The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims
In the clash between Real Madrid and Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, yet another debatable episode unfolded.
Details: Kylian Mbappé was looking to create space inside the opposition box when a Marseille defender challenged him aggressively and cleared the ball. The referee judged there was no foul worthy of a penalty.
Incidentally, at the end of the first half another controversial scene occurred, this time at the other end. Geoffrey Kondogbia broke into the area and unleashed a shot, but it was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm stretched forward.
Reminder: An unusual incident occurred during the Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Villarreal, when the Spanish side’s goalkeeper scored a bizarre own goal.