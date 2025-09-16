The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims

Another moment of controversy.

In the clash between Real Madrid and Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, yet another debatable episode unfolded.

Details: Kylian Mbappé was looking to create space inside the opposition box when a Marseille defender challenged him aggressively and cleared the ball. The referee judged there was no foul worthy of a penalty.

📸 - THE REF SAYS:



NO PENALTY FOR REAL MADRID. pic.twitter.com/0lgDjivb3x — TheScreenshotLad (@thescreenlad) September 16, 2025

📸 - KYLIAN MBAPPE WANTS A PENALTY! pic.twitter.com/Wpc8Q3widF — TheScreenshotLad (@thescreenlad) September 16, 2025

Incidentally, at the end of the first half another controversial scene occurred, this time at the other end. Geoffrey Kondogbia broke into the area and unleashed a shot, but it was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm stretched forward.

