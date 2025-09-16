RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims

The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims

Another moment of controversy.
Football news Today, 16:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims Getty Images

In the clash between Real Madrid and Marseille on Tuesday, September 16, yet another debatable episode unfolded.

Details: Kylian Mbappé was looking to create space inside the opposition box when a Marseille defender challenged him aggressively and cleared the ball. The referee judged there was no foul worthy of a penalty.

Incidentally, at the end of the first half another controversial scene occurred, this time at the other end. Geoffrey Kondogbia broke into the area and unleashed a shot, but it was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm stretched forward.

Reminder: An unusual incident occurred during the Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Villarreal, when the Spanish side’s goalkeeper scored a bizarre own goal.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record Football news Today, 16:17 Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record
Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball Football news Today, 15:56 Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball
Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers Football news Today, 15:55 Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers
“Cooked up” themselves: Real Madrid players concede an own-goal Football news Today, 15:42 “Cooked up” themselves: Real Madrid players concede an own-goal
Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury Football news Today, 15:18 Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:45 Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League
Related Tournament News
Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net Football news Today, 15:28 Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams Football news Today, 15:03 Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams
Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat Football news Today, 15:01 Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 14:28 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores