"The referee let us down". Tudor laments officiating after thrilling draw with Borussia Dortmund
The incredible draw with Borussia Dortmund sent Juventus fans’ nerves jangling. However, Bianconeri head coach Igor Tudor sees his own reasons behind the match’s extraordinary goal fest.
Details: The Turin boss emphasized that after an equally intense clash with Inter, his team was fatigued, which led to conceding so many goals. Tudor also didn’t overlook the match officiating.
Quote: “Obviously, there are positives to take. If this match had been played on Saturday, a week after the Inter game, it wouldn’t have ended this way. At halftime, I saw the players’ faces had gone pale—they were completely drained. The goals we conceded were a direct result of fatigue. Bremer is only just back from a long injury, Cambiaso was out for a while as well, and Yildiz was so tired he should have been subbed off at halftime.
They lacked freshness and energy to be first to the ball. This referee let us down; we should have had a penalty in the first half. That needs to be said, because with a penalty for us and none for them, this game could have finished 4-2. The referee clearly didn’t have his best night.”