RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "The referee let us down". Tudor laments officiating after thrilling draw with Borussia Dortmund

"The referee let us down". Tudor laments officiating after thrilling draw with Borussia Dortmund

Believes his players were exhausted.
Football news Today, 04:29
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Igor Tudor. Getty Images

The incredible draw with Borussia Dortmund sent Juventus fans’ nerves jangling. However, Bianconeri head coach Igor Tudor sees his own reasons behind the match’s extraordinary goal fest.

Details: The Turin boss emphasized that after an equally intense clash with Inter, his team was fatigued, which led to conceding so many goals. Tudor also didn’t overlook the match officiating.

Quote: “Obviously, there are positives to take. If this match had been played on Saturday, a week after the Inter game, it wouldn’t have ended this way. At halftime, I saw the players’ faces had gone pale—they were completely drained. The goals we conceded were a direct result of fatigue. Bremer is only just back from a long injury, Cambiaso was out for a while as well, and Yildiz was so tired he should have been subbed off at halftime.

They lacked freshness and energy to be first to the ball. This referee let us down; we should have had a penalty in the first half. That needs to be said, because with a penalty for us and none for them, this game could have finished 4-2. The referee clearly didn’t have his best night.”

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Goal frenzy in Dortmund: Eight goals scored in one half for only the second time in UCL history Football news Yesterday, 17:22 Goal fest in Dortmund: Only the second time in Champions League history with 8 goals in a half
Related Team News
Felix Nmecha Football news 15 sep 2025, 11:32 Borussia Dortmund intends to discuss Nmecha's posts about Charlie Kirk
Bernardo Silva Transfer news 14 sep 2025, 03:53 The story nears its end. Manchester City will not extend Bernardo Silva's contract—Juventus and Benfica interested
Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash Football news 13 sep 2025, 15:56 Football dynasty: Marcus and Kephren Thuram both score in head-to-head clash
Marco Ottolini in the match against Vicenza Football news 12 sep 2025, 06:52 He'll have to come back! Juventus finds a new sporting director
Kenan Yildiz Football news 11 sep 2025, 10:26 Serie A names the best player of August. Who is it?
Gleison Bremer. Football news 11 sep 2025, 07:44 Konaté replacement? Liverpool targets Juventus defender transfer
Related Tournament News
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad Football news Today, 03:33 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Marseille in the Champions League
Thomas Partey Football news Today, 03:29 "You know who you are." Tottenham fans gave Partey a "warm" welcome
Head Coach Bruno Lage of SL Benfica before the start of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Today, 01:53 No forgiveness! Official: Bruno Lage leaves Benfica head coach position
An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match Football news Yesterday, 17:45 An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match
The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims Football news Yesterday, 16:30 The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims
Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record Football news Yesterday, 16:17 Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores