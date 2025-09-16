Goal fest in Dortmund: Only the second time in Champions League history with 8 goals in a half
Football thriller in Dortmund
Football news Today, 17:22Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: The Champions League clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund turned into one of the most prolific matches in the tournament's history. In the second half alone, both teams combined for eight goals—a feat witnessed only once before in the history of the competition.
This remarkable scenario had previously occurred on September 17, 2024, when Bayern Munich demolished Dinamo Zagreb with a 9-2 victory. Back then, the Bavarians led 3-0 at halftime, with all subsequent eight goals coming in the second period.
