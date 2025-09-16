RU RU ES ES FR FR
Goal fest in Dortmund: Only the second time in Champions League history with 8 goals in a half

Football thriller in Dortmund
Football news Today, 17:22
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Goal frenzy in Dortmund: Eight goals scored in one half for only the second time in UCL history https://x.com/forumJuventus/status/1968060833696772313

Details: The Champions League clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund turned into one of the most prolific matches in the tournament's history. In the second half alone, both teams combined for eight goals—a feat witnessed only once before in the history of the competition.

This remarkable scenario had previously occurred on September 17, 2024, when Bayern Munich demolished Dinamo Zagreb with a 9-2 victory. Back then, the Bavarians led 3-0 at halftime, with all subsequent eight goals coming in the second period.

Reminder: Marseille's goalkeeper set a Champions League record

