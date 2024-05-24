The recent UEFA Europa League winner has made a decision on his future

Atalanta defeated Bayer 3-0 in the Europa League final the day before yesterday and one of the creators of the Bergamascs’ triumph, Gian Piero Gasperini, already knows where he will continue his work.

According to Football Italia, citing the L'Eco di Bergamo newspaper, the 'bogeyman' head coach met with club bosses today regarding a contract extension and talks will also continue tomorrow. It is believed to be an indication that Gasperini will sign a new deal.

It is reported that he will be offered a contract until 2027 with a salary of €5 million a year and two big transfers in the summer to compete successfully in the Champions League. It is believed that the specialist is leaning towards accepting Atalanta's offer to stay for his ninth season with the team.

It was previously reported that Gasperini had attracted the attention of Napoli, but due to the current situation Neapolitan boss Aurelio De Laurentiis, who yesterday called his club "rubbish" from the floor of the Italian parliament, will have to turn to other candidates.