The reason why Sane's contract extension with Bayern is in jeopardy has been revealed

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane could still leave the club this summer as a free agent.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, negotiations between Bayern and Sane over a new contract have hit a snag.

At the last moment, Sane changed his agent, which has become a major stumbling block to closing the deal, even though all the terms had previously been agreed upon.

Bayern will not improve its previous offer, and if Sane does not accept the original terms, the contract will not be renewed. It is also reported that Bayern expects Sane's final decision by the end of this month.

This season, Sane has tallied 13 goals and 5 assists in 43 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that if Sane leaves Bayern, he would prefer to continue his career at one of the London clubs.