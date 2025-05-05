Sané chooses preferred club if he leaves Bayern

The future of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané remains uncertain. While the player is keen to extend his contract with the club, he and his representatives are preparing a backup plan.

Details: According to Sky Sports, if Sané departs Bayern, he would prefer to move to one of the London clubs, though it has not been specified which one. Bayern are still hoping to renew the Germany international’s contract, which expires on June 30, but the club’s management is reluctant to significantly improve their current offer.

Inside the club, there was hope that an agreement with Sané would be reached more swiftly to avoid the current situation, and the new round of negotiations is expected to focus primarily on the player’s salary.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that a new three-year contract would be signed between the parties this week.