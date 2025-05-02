RU RU ES ES FR FR
It has been revealed when Leroy Sané will sign a contract with Bayern Munich

It has been revealed when Leroy Sané will sign a contract with Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 14:15
Miguel Solomons
It has been revealed when Leroy Sané will sign a contract with Bayern Munich Getty Images

For the past several months, Leroy Sané's future at Bayern Munich remained uncertain, but now it's finally clear whether he will stay in Munich.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the parties have reached an agreement on a new contract. Everything is now in the final stages, and if there are no unexpected obstacles, Leroy Sané will sign a new deal with the Munich club as early as next week. The new contract will run until the summer of 2028.

Leroy wanted to stay at Bayern, so he turned down other offers, will not receive a signing bonus, and did not demand a salary increase.

By the way, on their official website, Bayern also confirmed that central defender Eric Dier will leave the club as a free agent.

Reminder: Palhinha is not interested in returning to England, where Fulham and West Ham are monitoring him. For his part, he is determined to stay at Bayern and prove himself after a challenging first season in Germany.

