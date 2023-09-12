The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist

Real Madrid forward Rodrigo said that he is consulting with a psychologist.

According to the star football player, in the modern world every athlete should turn to such specialists.

“In our time, such work with a psychologist is very important, since the mind plays a major role in our lives. People should understand for a long time that football players play not with their feet, but with their minds. If they realize this, then a lot will change. In addition to the psychologist, I also I work out at home with a personal trainer.

When they first told me that I should see a psychologist, I began to think like this: “I’m not crazy, why do I need the help of a psychologist?” That was until I attended the first session and saw how it works,” admitted the Spanish footballer.

He also added that he now understands how important it is to get help from a psychologist. Rodrigo recommended turning to specialists to everyone without exception.

“You will understand and feel the difference. Your life will change and be different from what it was before going to the psychologist,” he said.