RU RU NG NG
Main News The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist

The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist

Football news Today, 03:12
The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist Photo: Real's website

Real Madrid forward Rodrigo said that he is consulting with a psychologist.

According to the star football player, in the modern world every athlete should turn to such specialists.

“In our time, such work with a psychologist is very important, since the mind plays a major role in our lives. People should understand for a long time that football players play not with their feet, but with their minds. If they realize this, then a lot will change. In addition to the psychologist, I also I work out at home with a personal trainer.

When they first told me that I should see a psychologist, I began to think like this: “I’m not crazy, why do I need the help of a psychologist?” That was until I attended the first session and saw how it works,” admitted the Spanish footballer.

He also added that he now understands how important it is to get help from a psychologist. Rodrigo recommended turning to specialists to everyone without exception.

“You will understand and feel the difference. Your life will change and be different from what it was before going to the psychologist,” he said.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players Football news Today, 03:28 Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 03:12 The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist Football news Today, 02:55 Barcelona fans won't like it: PSG newcomer made a loud statement Football news Today, 02:49 Kane revealed the real reason for moving to Bayern Football news Today, 02:04 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Portugal crushed Luxembourg by scoring nine goals Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Solskjaer refused to lead the women's national team of Norway
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023