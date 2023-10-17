RU RU NG NG
The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United

The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United

Football news Today, 13:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Sources close to Sheikh Jassim are said to be adamant that he has not changed his mind about not purchasing Manchester United, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

His decision to withdraw from negotiations regarding Manchester United is 100% guaranteed and confirmed. There are currently no plans to alter this decision. The Glazer family has already been informed of this.

The Glazers announced their intention to sell Manchester United in November 2022 and purportedly aimed to fetch $7 billion. The closest to that figure was a group of Qataris led by Sheikh Jassim. However, after several months of negotiations, the parties failed to reach an agreement. It became known last week that Sheikh Jassim had stepped away from the deal.

Currently, the sole remaining real contender is Ratcliffe, a 70-year-old owner of the chemical company Ineos. He was born near Manchester and has been a long-time fan of United. The British billionaire managed to find a compromise with the Glazers, offering approximately $1.8 billion for a quarter of the club's shares, but in the future, Ratcliffe still plans to acquire the majority stake.

In the coming days, the exchange of documents and the final closure of the deal should take place. It is worth recalling that the Glazers themselves purchased Manchester United in 2005 for £831 million.

