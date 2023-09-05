Mbappe did not give up the idea of leaving the club

Forward Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in 2024, according to L'Équipe.

The French player still wants to leave the team when his contract with the Parisians ends, so he insists on his departure in 2024. In the summer, a scandal broke out between Mbappe and PSG. Kilian openly declared his desire to leave the club, because of this he was excluded from the team and was not allowed to train. Also, he was threatened that he would not be declared as a Parisian in the 2023-2024 season.

Mbappe missed the first match of the new season, but has already appeared in the application for the second round of Ligue 1. This caused misunderstanding among fans, and there were also rumors that the striker extended his contract with PSG. However, as it turned out in reality, Kylian wants to leave Paris and join Real Madrid in 2024 as a free agent.

In order to qualify for this season, the Frenchman gave up part of his bonuses, helping PSG's owners save more than €100 million. Such is the value of Mbappe in the transfer market, that is why the Parisian owners changed their mind and allowed Kylian into the team.