PSG head coach Luis Enrique initially wanted to keep Marco Verratti in the team, according to Get French Football News.

Sporting adviser Luis Campusch and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi convinced Erice for PSG to sell Verratti, but the Spaniard wanted to keep the midfielder. Luis has been warned that Marco has a problem with the regime, which could reflect badly on his teammates.

However, when Verratti arrived at pre-season training overweight, Luis Enrique changed his mind. Unlike Mbappé, the Italian midfielder was part of the Parisians' pre-season tour of Asia. But in the end Luis Enrique and Campus told him to find a new club.

30-year-old Verratti has played for PSG since 2012. He moved to the Paris club from Pescara. The amount of the transfer was 12 million euros. In total, Verratti made 416 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. As part of the Parisians, the midfielder became the French champion nine times, won the French Cup six times, won the French League Cup six times and won the French Super Cup nine times.

After eleven seasons in the French capital, Verratti signed with Qatari Star League club Al Arabi.