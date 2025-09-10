RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The problem was solved with fists. Unknown men in black stormed the Serbian supporters' stand

All because of chants against the country's president.
Football news Today, 05:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Strange events unfolded at the stadium beyond just football.

Details: During the match between Serbia and England held yesterday at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade, the home fans began chanting obscene slogans criticizing the current president. But within minutes, a group of unidentified men in black shirts and balaclavas stormed the stands, using physical force to silence the dissenting supporters.

The incident was reported by the fan portal Hooligans, which published video evidence of what happened.

  • See also: Mainz vs Leipzig : H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Earlier in Belgrade, clashes broke out between rival supporters, leaving one England fan knocked out and six others with minor injuries.

The match itself ended in a resounding 5-0 victory for England, with goals from Kane, Madueke, Konsa, Guehi, and Rashford.

Reminder: Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting

