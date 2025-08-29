Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting
Following a 1-3 defeat to Senegal, England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for his intensity and fighting spirit, but also remarked that it "can be a bit disgusting." He later had to apologize for his words.
Details: Tuchel admitted he chose the wrong word to describe the player, who is currently missing international duty due to injury, and publicly offered an apology to Bellingham.
Quote: "I used that word unintentionally, just to be absolutely clear. I fully understand and accept that it is my responsibility, that I created these headlines. I apologize for any upset and for the headlines I caused.
I am experienced enough and should have known better, I should have done better. I thought I had a bit more credit with you (the journalists), as I’m doing this in my second language. I gave the interview in the morning after the defeat, after a lack of sleep, live on air, and I used the wrong word. Again, that’s my responsibility," Tuchel said.