RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting

Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting

A courageous move.
Football news Today, 11:49
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting Getty Images

Following a 1-3 defeat to Senegal, England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for his intensity and fighting spirit, but also remarked that it "can be a bit disgusting." He later had to apologize for his words.

Details: Tuchel admitted he chose the wrong word to describe the player, who is currently missing international duty due to injury, and publicly offered an apology to Bellingham.

Quote: "I used that word unintentionally, just to be absolutely clear. I fully understand and accept that it is my responsibility, that I created these headlines. I apologize for any upset and for the headlines I caused.

I am experienced enough and should have known better, I should have done better. I thought I had a bit more credit with you (the journalists), as I’m doing this in my second language. I gave the interview in the morning after the defeat, after a lack of sleep, live on air, and I used the wrong word. Again, that’s my responsibility," Tuchel said.

Related teams and leagues
England England Schedule England News
Related Team News
Tuchel leaves Trent out of England squad for September fixtures Football news Today, 08:30 Tuchel leaves Trent out of England squad for September fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores