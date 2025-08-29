Tuchel apologizes for calling Bellingham's behavior disgusting

A courageous move.

Following a 1-3 defeat to Senegal, England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for his intensity and fighting spirit, but also remarked that it "can be a bit disgusting." He later had to apologize for his words.

Details: Tuchel admitted he chose the wrong word to describe the player, who is currently missing international duty due to injury, and publicly offered an apology to Bellingham.