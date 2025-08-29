Tuchel leaves Trent out of England squad for September fixtures

A rocky start at Real.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is taking his first steps at Real Madrid after his move from Liverpool, but England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel remains unimpressed for now.

Details: The new 'Los Blancos' signing, along with Manchester United players and stars like Jack Grealish and Ivan Toney, has been left out of the Three Lions squad for September's matches against Andorra and Serbia.

Your 24 #ThreeLions players for September camp! 📋 — England (@England) August 29, 2025

Marcus Rashford from Barcelona, Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, and John Stones from Manchester City have all returned to the squad. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Tottenham defender Djed Spence have received their first-ever call-ups after impressive starts to the season with their clubs.

Reminder: During the September international break, England will play Andorra in Birmingham on September 6 before traveling to Belgrade three days later for a clash against Serbia.