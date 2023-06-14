The President of France spoke about the future of Mbappe at PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he will try to prevent the departure of forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The politician responded to a question from a young fan who asked if the forward would stay at the Parisian club.

"I don't have any sensational news, but I will try to achieve that," Macron's words were quoted by RMC Sport.

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe had refused to extend his contract with PSG, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. As a result, the footballer could potentially move to another club for free in a year's time.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.