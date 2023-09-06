The Premier League team is negotiating with a sponsor from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea football club is in talks with the Saudi company Riyadh Air, reports Athletic.

The EPL team has started negotiations with a representative of Saudi Arabia regarding an advertising contract. It is reported that representatives of Chelsea have met with Riyadh Air. The Saudis attended the Blues' last home game against Nottingham Forest.

The parties discussed potential cooperation regarding advertising placement on Chelsea shirts. In addition, the club is still in talks with gaming company Kaiyun Sports, which has a contract with another Premier League club, Nottingham. Also, the Londoners agree with another advertising representative of Infinite Athlete. However, the agreement with this advertiser can be calculated only for one season 2023-2024.

Riyadh Air is only a planned company that will not fly until 2025. It belongs to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is controlled by Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company itself published an official statement, where it refused to comment on rumors about negotiations with Chelsea.