The Premier League named the best player and coach of August

The English Premier League named the best football player and coach of August, the league announced on social networks.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison became the best football player of August. In a month, he scored one goal and provided two assists. Scored a goal in the away match against Bournemouth and provided two assists in the match against Brentford.

We will remind that Madison moved to Tottenham for 40 million pounds. Before that, he spent five years in Leicester. During this period, he played 163 matches and scored 43 goals. It was able to win the FA Cup in the 2020-2021 season and the Community Shield in 2021.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou became the best coach. Under his leadership, the London team won three games and drew once in August. By the way, the manager, like Maddison, moved to Tottenham this summer. Before that, he mainly worked in Australia and spent three years in Japan. In 2021, he became the coach of Celtic, with whom he twice became the champion of Scotland, twice the owner of the Scottish League Cup and once won the Scottish Cup.