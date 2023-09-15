RU RU NG NG
Main News The Premier League named the best player and coach of August

The Premier League named the best player and coach of August

Football news Today, 10:14
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The Premier League named the best player and coach of August Photo: https://twitter.com/premierleague

The English Premier League named the best football player and coach of August, the league announced on social networks.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison became the best football player of August. In a month, he scored one goal and provided two assists. Scored a goal in the away match against Bournemouth and provided two assists in the match against Brentford.

We will remind that Madison moved to Tottenham for 40 million pounds. Before that, he spent five years in Leicester. During this period, he played 163 matches and scored 43 goals. It was able to win the FA Cup in the 2020-2021 season and the Community Shield in 2021.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou became the best coach. Under his leadership, the London team won three games and drew once in August. By the way, the manager, like Maddison, moved to Tottenham this summer. Before that, he mainly worked in Australia and spent three years in Japan. In 2021, he became the coach of Celtic, with whom he twice became the champion of Scotland, twice the owner of the Scottish League Cup and once won the Scottish Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Reserves Premier League England
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Today, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:14 The Premier League named the best player and coach of August Football news Today, 09:38 Chelsea named the amount for which they will sell Kepa to Real Football news Today, 08:46 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 06:27 De Jong refuses to take a pay cut Football news Today, 06:00 Francesco Totti could return to Roma Football news Today, 05:30 Neymar and Mbappe are no longer friends on social networks Football news Today, 05:17 Brentford forward Toney returns to training Football news Today, 05:00 Maguire responded to criticism Football news Today, 04:30 Bayern have decided on a replacement for Tuchel Football news Today, 04:00 Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 St Johnstone vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023