The Premier League named four contenders for the title of the best coach of the month

The English Premier League has unveiled four distinguished candidates contending for the title of the best head coach of October.

The esteemed nominees are as follows:

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham)

The victor shall be determined through the results of fan voting, which will remain open until 12:00 British time on November 6th. It is noteworthy that Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham was previously recognized as the best coach in August and September consecutively.

