The Premier League named the contenders for the title of the best football player of October
Football news Yesterday, 11:03
The Premier League named the contenders for the title of the best football player of October
The English Premier League has identified six esteemed contenders for the title of the best footballer of October.
The nominees include:
- Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), defender.
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), midfielder.
- Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), striker.
- Declan Rice (Arsenal), midfielder.
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham), defender.
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), forward.
It is worth noting that the victor will be determined through the fervent fan voting, which will continue until 12:00 British time on November 6th.
It is reasonable to recall that the outstanding footballers of August and September of the current campaign became James Maddison and Son Heung-Min, both are the players of Tottenham.
Popular news
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023