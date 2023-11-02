The Premier League named the contenders for the title of the best football player of October

The English Premier League has identified six esteemed contenders for the title of the best footballer of October.

The nominees include:

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), defender.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), midfielder.

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton), striker.

Declan Rice (Arsenal), midfielder.

Cristian Romero (Tottenham), defender.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), forward.

It is worth noting that the victor will be determined through the fervent fan voting, which will continue until 12:00 British time on November 6th.

It is reasonable to recall that the outstanding footballers of August and September of the current campaign became James Maddison and Son Heung-Min, both are the players of Tottenham.