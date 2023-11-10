VIDEO. The Premier League named the best goal and save of the month
Football news Today, 10:52
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/alphonseareola/
The English Premier League has unveiled the premier goal and save of October.
Regarded by experts as the finest netted ball, the goal by Brentford's player Saman Ghoddos against Burnley on October 21 takes precedence.
As for the save, on October 22, during the match between West Ham and Aston Villa, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola executed the most exceptional rescue of the month.
It is noteworthy to recall that the Premier League announced the premier coach and preeminent footballer for the month of October.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Today, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro
Football news Today, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries
Football news Today, 15:57 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round
Football news Today, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick
Football news Today, 14:53 Serie A has announced the best footballer of the October
Boxing News Today, 14:22 "I am aware of the disappointment Bob Arum feels." Eddie Hearn on Teofimo Lopez
Best Betting SitesAll rating
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 16:55 The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro Football news Today, 16:28 Spurs announce return dates for key players after injuries Football news Today, 15:57 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 15:26 Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Football news Today, 14:53 Serie A has announced the best footballer of the October Boxing News Today, 14:22 "I am aware of the disappointment Bob Arum feels." Eddie Hearn on Teofimo Lopez Biathlon News Today, 13:51 The details regarding the prize fund for the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season are currently Football news Today, 13:20 The Football Association will not impose a disqualification on Sterling Basketball news Today, 12:49 A ranking of the best NBA basketball players under 25 years old has been compiled Football news Today, 12:18 Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Taawoun
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Wolverhampton vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Bayern vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Manchester United vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Arsenal vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football 11 nov 2023 Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey 11 nov 2023 Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023