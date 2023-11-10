VIDEO. The Premier League named the best goal and save of the month

The English Premier League has unveiled the premier goal and save of October.

Regarded by experts as the finest netted ball, the goal by Brentford's player Saman Ghoddos against Burnley on October 21 takes precedence.

As for the save, on October 22, during the match between West Ham and Aston Villa, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola executed the most exceptional rescue of the month.

At full stretch 🫴 pic.twitter.com/ovmzmTwfXr — Premier League (@premierleague) November 10, 2023

It is noteworthy to recall that the Premier League announced the premier coach and preeminent footballer for the month of October.