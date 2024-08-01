The police were called to the Manchester City player's house. He threw a loud party

Manchester City winger and star Phil Foden is enjoying his time off as he did not join the team for the initial preseason matches in the U.S.

According to The Sun, the police were called to one of the recent parties hosted by the player at his home. Additionally, residents of the street where Foden lives have written a letter to the local authorities, complaining that Phil is behaving selfishly. The primary grievance is that the Foden family plays loud music and allows their guard dog, a Doberman, to bark all day.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that a Saudi club has withdrawn from the race to sign Manchester City stars. Both deals fell through due to the financial demands set by the Citizens.

Nevertheless, the Saudi investment fund hopes that the Belgian can be lured to one of the clubs he manages, but it will not be Al-Ittihad.