The official cause of death for Ricky Hatton has been confirmed: suicide

Investigation concluded

Legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton died by suicide—this was officially announced at a hearing in South Manchester court. The investigation was launched several days after his funeral, which took place on October 12 at Manchester Cathedral.

Details: According to Sky Sport, citing the investigation, the 46-year-old Hatton was found by his manager and close friend Paul Speak on the morning of September 14. The day before, Hatton appeared "healthy and upbeat" and was preparing to travel to Dubai for a press conference where he was expected to announce his return to the ring. However, he did not show up for the scheduled event, and when Speak went to his home, he found the boxer unconscious.

For the record, Ricky Hatton was a former world champion in two weight classes, having claimed titles in light-welterweight and welterweight divisions. Over a 15-year career, he fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Kostya Tszyu, earning his place as one of the most popular British boxers of his era.

