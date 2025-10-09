The 17-Year-Old Son of Legendary Arturo Gatti Has Died — Cause Revealed

Tragic news has shaken the boxing world.

Arturo Gatti enjoyed an incredible boxing career, but his life was cut short in 2009 when he was found dead in Brazil. Sadly, a similar tragedy has now struck his family.

Details: The boxing community has been devastated by the shocking news of the death of 17-year-old Arturo Gatti Jr. According to the Daily Mail, he was found hanged in an apartment in Mexico. The teenager had been staying there with his mother, but it was a neighbor who discovered his body. It remains unclear whether foul play is suspected.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr., son of Hall of Fame boxer Arturo Gatti.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gatti family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aYV7JGV1tY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 8, 2025

As for his father, Arturo Gatti, Brazilian police ruled the former world champion’s death as a homicide.

Earlier this year, the young Gatti was scheduled to take part in an exhibition bout on the undercard of Juan Estrada’s fight in Mexico but was quietly removed from the lineup without explanation.

