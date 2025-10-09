The 17-Year-Old Son of Legendary Arturo Gatti Has Died — Cause Revealed
Arturo Gatti enjoyed an incredible boxing career, but his life was cut short in 2009 when he was found dead in Brazil. Sadly, a similar tragedy has now struck his family.
Details: The boxing community has been devastated by the shocking news of the death of 17-year-old Arturo Gatti Jr. According to the Daily Mail, he was found hanged in an apartment in Mexico. The teenager had been staying there with his mother, but it was a neighbor who discovered his body. It remains unclear whether foul play is suspected.
As for his father, Arturo Gatti, Brazilian police ruled the former world champion’s death as a homicide.
Earlier this year, the young Gatti was scheduled to take part in an exhibition bout on the undercard of Juan Estrada’s fight in Mexico but was quietly removed from the lineup without explanation.
