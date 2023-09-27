The name of the next Real Madrid coach is known

It has become known who can become the new head coach of Real Madrid.

There is one contender for the position - Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi.

According to Cadena SER, the Italian mentor is a priority option for the post of head coach of Madrid.

Let us remind you that the contract of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti with the Spanish club expires in the summer of 2024, after which he will lead the Brazilian national team.

Last season, Brighton under the leadership of De Zerbi showed a fantastic result and finished in the Europa League zone for the first time in history. Now his team is in third place in the Premier League.

As for Real Madrid, last season Los Blancos finished in second place in the standings and lost to Barcelona by 10 points. In the Champions League they reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Manchester City.

Previously, De Zerbi worked in Ukraine, where he headed Shakhtar Donetsk. After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the coach left the team and moved to England.