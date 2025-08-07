The most likely next club for Sterling revealed

The days of winger Raheem Sterling at Chelsea are numbered, and now he’s on the lookout for a new club. This process might drag on, but the favorite in the race for the former England international is already coming into focus.

Details: According to Football Insider, Sterling himself would prefer to stay in London, but a move is likely to happen closer to the end of the transfer window. For now, he’s training separately from the main group at Cobham and weighing up various options.

If we analyze the London options, Arsenal is out of the picture, leaving clubs a tier below—namely Fulham, West Ham, and Crystal Palace. Realistically, these are the sides vying for the winger’s signature, with the “Cottagers” emerging as the frontrunners.

According to the source, Fulham looks like the best place for Sterling to reboot his career. The club needs a quality, experienced player, and Sterling would get the chance to play regularly and remain in the capital.

