Football news Today, 15:41
The Manchester City player Mateo Kovacic is suspected of having a back injury

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is suspected of having a back injury, Jutarnji list reports.

These suspicions appeared after the Croatian missed the matches of his national team. Kovacic was unable to play in Croatia's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Latvia and Armenia due to muscle problems. The 29-year-old footballer has to undergo an MRI at the club, after which a decision will be made. Currently, it is possible that the Croatian will miss ten days or more.

Thus, Mateo Kovacic will probably miss Manchester City's next match in the Premier League. Guardiola's side are set to face West Ham United.

We will remind that Kovacic moved to Man City from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. The cost of transfers is estimated at 25 million pounds. This season, he played six matches for Manchester City, but he did not perform well.

Kovacic's previous club was Chelsea. He joined the Blues in 2018 on loan, and in 2019 signed a full five-year contract. During his time in London, he won the Europa League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Manchester City Chelsea Croatia
