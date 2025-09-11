The legend's heir: Ronaldinho's son signs with Hull City

João Mendes will play in the Championship.

Details: 20-year-old winger João Mendes, son of legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, has become a player for English side Hull City.

We are delighted to announce the signing of exciting winger João Mendes to the Under-21s. ✍️



Welcome to Hull, João! 🇧🇷



➡️ https://t.co/uLNkvTiLHZ#hcafc #hcafcU21 pic.twitter.com/K1ah974sqQ — Hull City Academy (@HullCityAcademy) September 11, 2025

The footballer has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

"I am very happy and excited. I think it will be a good season. I play as a right winger or attacking midfielder. I am a fast, explosive, and creative player. I just want to help the U21 team and the first team in any way I can. It doesn’t matter to me at what level, I just love playing football, and if I get a chance, I will take it," said Mendes.

Previously, João Mendes played in the Cruzeiro system and trained at the academies of Barcelona and Burnley.

