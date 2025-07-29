The legend is back! Knowledge Musona officially joins Zimbabwe's Scottland FC

A new challenge in the career of the legendary Musona.

Details: Today, Zimbabwean club Scottland FC announced the official signing of Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwean football legend Knowledge Musona.

Musona joined his new club as a free agent after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Okhdood at the end of last season. Musona helped the Saudi club avoid relegation, but ultimately failed to convince the management to offer him a new contract, resulting in his free agency.

Last season, despite his considerable age, Musona featured in 30 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists. According to Scottland FC's press service, Musona has been brought in to add experience to the squad, a quality expected to help the team achieve greater objectives in the upcoming season.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this move is that, despite his long and illustrious career with clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Oostende, Anderlecht, Augsburg, Hoffenheim, Eupen, and Al-Riyadh, Musona's debut in the domestic Zimbabwean Premier League will be his first-ever appearances in his home country's top flight.

🚨SMILING ASSASSIN IS SCOTTISH 🔥



Warriors legend, Knowledge Musona will end his playing career at Scottland FC after signing a deal with us.



Scottland FC becomes Musona’s first professional club on the domestic scene.#Mabviravira pic.twitter.com/fgFXzNzz60 — Scottland Football Club (@ScottlandFC) July 28, 2025

According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at 350,000 euros.

Reminder: Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options?