The leader of PSG was injured before the start of the Champions League

French champions PSG received bad news on the eve of the start of the Champions League. One of the team's key players was injured.

It is already known for sure that Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio will not take part in this meeting. In addition, he will not take the field in the most important game of the French championship against Marseille.

Asensio suffered a leg injury while playing for Spain against Georgia. The Spaniards won that meeting with a score of 7:1.

According to L'Equipe, the midfielder's recovery may take several weeks. At the same time, sources from the national team insist that Marco will miss at least a month.

In any case, the Spaniard will not be able to play in the first match of the Champions League. At the start of the tournament, the Parisians will play against Borussia Dortmund (September 19).

As for the PSG game against Marseille, it is scheduled for September 24.

If the worst forecasts are confirmed, then PSG will have to do without Asensio in the match against Newcastle (October 4).

Asensio arrived in France as a free agent last summer and immediately became an important player in the team under Luis Enrique.

In three championship matches, he scored 2 goals and made 1 assist.