The head coach of PSG showed the door to one of the star players

PSG head coach Luis Enrique showed the door to one of the team's star players.

According to a Goal source, the Spanish coach told Italian midfielder Marco Verratti that he could start looking for a new job. Luis Enrique has made it clear that he does not count on him in the new season.

At the same time, Le Parisien confirms that Enrique personally informed Verratti that he would not be putting the player into the starting XI this season.

Earlier it was reported that Verratti is looking for a new club for himself.

There was information that the Qatari club Al-Arabi was actively interested in him. According to media reports, the leadership of the Arab team has reached an agreement in principle with the champion of France and is ready to pay about 50 million euros for the Italian midfielder.

Recall that Verratti has been a player in the Paris team since 2012, and his contract with the club runs until 2026.

Verratti was one of the team's key players last season. In total, he played 38 matches in various tournaments, scoring one assist.

