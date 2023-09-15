The head coach of Inter Miami spoke about the special character of Messi

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 01:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino admitted that his team leader Lionel Messi has a very specific character.

According to the specialist, the captain of the Argentina national team is painfully worried about the failures of the team he plays for.

In particular, Messi was upset after the goalless draw with Nashville.

"Messi was very upset. I had to tell him: 'Relax, we won't always win every game.' We can't afford these results, but we are constantly striving to improve." He was very upset, as if we had lost. We are still looking for ourselves, but his constant desire to win makes him special, and it is very difficult to change this mentality. I never I would like to change him. This is what makes him the best,” Martino said, as quoted by The Athletic.

Messi moved to Inter Miami last summer. This season he played for the new team in 11 matches, in which he scored 11 goals and made 5 assists.

