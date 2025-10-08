The greatest! Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire

A unique achievement for a footballer.

The first in history!

Details: According to Bloomberg, the 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal national team forward, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the first billionaire footballer in history.

"His fortune currently stands at $1.4 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he is the first footballer to join this exclusive list," the source reported.

The key factors behind this milestone were his new contract with Al Nassr, which granted Ronaldo a 15% stake in the club. Additionally, thanks to Saudi Arabian legislation, the Portuguese star was exempt from income tax.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2023 as a free agent after his stint with Manchester United. Since then, he has played 111 matches for the Saudi powerhouse, scoring 98 goals and providing 20 assists.

In June this year, Ronaldo signed a new contract with Al Nassr, which will see him earn around 400 million euros per year and secure a 15% stake in the club. The new deal runs until 2027.

