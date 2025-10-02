RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ronaldo reacts to his team’s AFC Champions League win

The legend is pleased.
Football news Today, 03:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Iraqi side Al-Zawraa in the second round of the AFC Champions League, and Cristiano Ronaldo responded to the result.

Details: The Portuguese star did not feature in the match and wasn’t even included in the squad. However, after the game he posted a story congratulating his teammates on the victory.

Incidentally, he also missed the opening round, but that did not stop the team from thrashing Istiklol Dushanbe 5-0.

Reminder: In his previous outing, Cristiano Ronaldo found the net once again. He has scored three goals in his last two league matches, taking his career tally to 946. The chase for the magical 1,000-goal milestone edges ever closer.

