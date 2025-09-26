One step closer to a thousand: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Al-Nassr

The superstar remains in outstanding form.

In the marquee fixture of the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Nassr, and it was once again the legendary forward who made his mark.

Details: Sadio Mané opened the scoring in the ninth minute to give his side the lead. Just 24 minutes later, Mané turned provider, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo, who clinically fired past the goalkeeper to double the advantage.

Ronaldo has now netted three goals in his last two league appearances, bringing his career tally to 946. The race to the magical 1,000 mark edges ever closer.

