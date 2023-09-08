RU RU NG NG
Football news
The German national team got a new captain Photo: https://www.instagram.com/ilkayguendogan/

The general manager of the German national team appointed Ilkay Gügdoğan as the new captain, reports Bayern & Germany.

During the press conference, the head coach of Germany, Hans-Diete Flick, announced the name of the new captain of the team. He became the midfielder Ilkay Gügdoğan. The vice-captain will be Joshua Kimmich. The manager said that he is very happy with this decision, it also gives energy. By the way, the previous captain of the German national team was the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but since December 2022 he is being treated for an injury he suffered while skiing.

The Bundesteam will hold two friendly meetings. The team will face Japan on Saturday, September 9, and France on Tuesday, September 12. Note that these matches are very important for general manager Hans-Dieter Flick. Before that, it was reported that in case of an unsatisfactory result, he could be fired.

Ilkay Gügdoğan has been called up to the German national team since 2011, played 67 matches and scored 17 goals. Joshua Kimmich has been playing for the national team since 2016. During this period, he played 73 matches and scored five goals.

