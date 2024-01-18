The German club will compete with Barcelona in the battle for the Swedish wonderkid

A 17-year-old midfielder from Djurgarden, Lucas Bergvall, is attracting the attention of an increasing number of clubs from top European leagues.

Previously, we reported interest from Barcelona in the Swedish wonderkid, but the team led by Xavi is not the only competitor for his signature. According to Patrick Berger, Eintracht Frankfurt is also in the race for the player.

Barcelona's offer reportedly amounted to 4 million euros, with bonuses and a percentage from a future sale. In contrast, the Germans are ready to offer 8.5 million euros for Bergvall. Berger also added that Borussia Dortmund is also interested in the 17-year-old Swede, but it's currently unknown if they have made a specific offer.

Bergvall joined Djurgarden in February 2023 and played 25 matches in the last Swedish championship campaign (played in a spring-fall system), scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the Scandinavian club is valid until the end of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the player at 5 million euros.