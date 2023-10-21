The general director of Inter talked about his attitude toward former players of the team

Italian official Giuseppe Marotta talked about his attitude towards former players of the club. In particular, Inter's general director was referring to Romelu Lukaku and Milan Skriniar.

«Lukaku is in the past of Inter. No one thinks about him anymore. Skriniar? He is a player who pretended to want to extend his contract, while actually thinking differently. It's a strong disappointment. He offended Inter and the people who worked alongside him. He could have extended the agreement at any time, but always said «no», - said the Italian official in an interview with Calciomercato.

Just to remind you, Lukaku chose Roma as the place to continue his career on loan from Chelsea, and Skriniar moved to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.