The French Ligue 2 match was interrupted for an unusual reason

The French Ligue 2 match between Bordeaux and Rhodes was interrupted for an unusual reason.

In the first half, the visiting player Luca Boidet scored a goal and while celebrating, a fan ran onto the field and pushed him.

The push was not serious, but Buade began to be assisted. After that, the match organizers decided that it would not be resumed.

It is unknown what measures will be taken against the home team.

"Bordeaux is a contender for promotion to Ligue 1, while Rhodes is fighting for a place in the second division.