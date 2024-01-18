The forward of Equatorial Guinea achieved a historic milestone at the AFCON
Forward Emilio Nsue of the Equatorial Guinea national team has achieved a historic milestone at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Nsue has become the most prolific player to score a hat-trick in the AFCON. He accomplished this feat at the age of 34 years and 110 days.
Representing the Spanish club Intercity (third division), he scored three goals against Guinea-Bissau. Nsue made significant contributions to his team's victory (4:2), netting goals in the 21st, 51st, and 61st minutes.
Furthermore, Nsue achieved the first hat-trick in the AFCON in 15 years and 362 days. The last player to score three goals in a single match in the tournament was Soufiane Alloudi from Morocco in a game against Namibia in January 2008.
Equatorial Guinea now has four points after two rounds. In the final group-stage match, they will face Ivory Coast.