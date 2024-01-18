The forward of Equatorial Guinea achieved a historic milestone at the AFCON

Forward Emilio Nsue of the Equatorial Guinea national team has achieved a historic milestone at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nsue has become the most prolific player to score a hat-trick in the AFCON. He accomplished this feat at the age of 34 years and 110 days.

Representing the Spanish club Intercity (third division), he scored three goals against Guinea-Bissau. Nsue made significant contributions to his team's victory (4:2), netting goals in the 21st, 51st, and 61st minutes.

3 - At the age of 34 years and 110 days, Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue is the oldest player in AFCON history to score a hat-trick. Historic. pic.twitter.com/JyK1Z7Uf2p — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 18, 2024

Furthermore, Nsue achieved the first hat-trick in the AFCON in 15 years and 362 days. The last player to score three goals in a single match in the tournament was Soufiane Alloudi from Morocco in a game against Namibia in January 2008.

15 – Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue has scored the first @caf_online AFCON hat-trick in 15 years, 362 days, since Soufiane Alloudi did so for Morocco against Namibia in January 2008. Rarity. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 https://t.co/HZw71lVxwg pic.twitter.com/Inmdj7xpMP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2024

Equatorial Guinea now has four points after two rounds. In the final group-stage match, they will face Ivory Coast.