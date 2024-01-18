Equatorial Guinea secured a convincing victory over Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON

Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau clashed in the second round of the African Cup of Nations.

The teams had a balanced first half, exchanging goals. Emilio Nsue put the nominal hosts ahead, but the parity was restored after Esteban Orozco accidentally scored an own goal.

However, the beginning of the second half turned into a nightmare for the Guinea-Bissau national team, as three goals were conceded in 15 minutes. Josete Miranda once again put his team ahead, and then Nsue scored two more goals, completing a hat-trick. The nominal guests could only respond with a consolation goal from Ze Turbo.

Equatorial Guinea accumulated four points, while their opponents today still have zero points. Later today, heavyweight teams in Group A, Ivory Coast and Nigeria, will face off at 18:00 Central European Time.

AFCON

Matchday 2. Group A

Equatorial Guinea - Guinea-Bissau - 4:2

Goals: Nsue, 21, 51, 61, Miranda, 46 - Orozco, own goal, 37, Ze Turbo, 90+3