The football player threatened the referee with a knife in the USA. The match was not completed

Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward
The US Open Cup match between the New York Renegades and the New York Pancyprian Freedoms was abandoned due to an unfortunate incident.

According to the Mirror, the match was stopped in the 74th minute. At that very moment, the New York Renegades were leading the game with a 3-0 score. For rough play, the referee punished the leading team player Jonathan Silveira with a yellow card, after which his teammates stood up for him.

The visiting team's players surrounded the referee and began making complaints against him. In response to aggression from the players, the referee showed a red card to Johannse Alexander. However, Alexander refused to leave the field and continued arguing with the main referee.

According to media reports, the football player also threatened the referee during a verbal altercation, claiming that he would meet him on the street with a knife.

As a result of the incident, the match was interrupted, the New York Renegades were counted as a loss and expelled from the tournament. Now, the footballer, who has threatened the referee, will receive additional punishment, and the club will be fined.

