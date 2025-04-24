The finalists of the 2024/25 Italian Cup have been announced

Today, it was officially announced which teams will play in this season's Italian Cup final.

Details: Bologna defeated Empoli 2-1 at home today and advanced to the final with an aggregate score of 5-1.

Just yesterday, Milan secured their spot in the final by defeating Inter 3-0 in the second leg.

Bologna has won the Italian Cup only twice in its history, the last time being in 1974. Milan has five Italian Cup trophies to its name, the most recent in 2003.

The final between Bologna and Milan will take place on May 14 in Rome.

Reminder: For the first time in 20 years, Milan has not lost 5 derbies against Inter in a row.