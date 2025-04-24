Milan goes unbeaten in five consecutive derbies against Inter for the first time in 20 years

The 3-0 victory over Inter not only propelled Milan to the Coppa Italia final but also marked a significant achievement in their ongoing rivalry.

Details: This match was the fifth encounter between the teams this season, and Milan remained unbeaten in all, securing three victories (2-1 in Serie A, 3-2 in the Super Cup, and 3-0 in the second leg of the Cup), along with two draws (1-1 in both the Cup and the league).

Milan has gone five derbies without a defeat for the first time since the 2004/05 season and has only won three Milan derbies in one season for the third time in history. Milan's previous best streak against Inter featured ten matches, spanning from 2002 to 2005.

Reminder: With their triumph in the Derby della Madonnina, the Rossoneri dashed their rival's hopes for a treble. In the Coppa Italia final, Sergio Conceicao's side will face the winner of the Bologna/Empoli matchup. Inter will next meet Roma in the 34th round of Serie A.