Inter fails to defeat Milan again and loses treble chances

On Wednesday, April 23, the second leg of the Coppa Italia took place between Inter and Milan. The first match ended in a draw, and this clash determined the first finalist.

In the first half, Inter had more possession but struggled to create sharp chances in attack. Moreover, Milan opened the scoring in the 36th minute and took the lead. Right after the break, they doubled their advantage. Striker Luka Jović netted both goals. In the final minutes, Reijnders sealed the match by scoring the third goal.

Milan defeated Inter 3-0 and advanced past the Nerazzurri with a 4-1 aggregate score. This marks the fifth consecutive match where Inter has failed to secure a victory over their fierce rivals. Additionally, Simone Inzaghi's team lost their chances for a treble this season.

Milan will play in the final against the winner of the Bologna/Empoli tie. Inter will face Roma in their next match in the 34th round of Serie A.