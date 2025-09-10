The England vs Serbia match was interrupted. The reason has been revealed

All because of Serbian supporters.

The England national team's match against Serbia in Belgrade was left hanging in the balance due to the actions of local supporters.

Details: According to the DailyMail, in the first half, play was temporarily halted when fans began shining lasers at the visiting players, disrupting their performance on the pitch.

The incident occurred shortly after Thomas Tuchel's side took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Noni Madueke, with Madueke scoring his first ever goal for the national team. The discontent among Serbian fans only intensified, and England defenders Reece James and Ezri Konsa found themselves targeted by laser pointers.

The referee was forced to pause the match, which sparked even greater outrage in the stands. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson commented live on BBC Radio Five Live that the laser beams were clearly visible on Konsa's shirt, and that was the reason the match was stopped.

Reminder: Unknown men in black stormed the Serbian supporters' stand.