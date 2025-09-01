The engagement ring is in place. Georgina Rodriguez shares personal photos with Cristiano Ronaldo

Love is in the air

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been a strong and loving couple for many years. Recently, the Portuguese superstar finally proposed, and now Georgina is sharing Instagram photos of herself with Cristiano, proudly displaying the cherished ring on her finger.

Georgina posted several snapshots from a private jet with Ronaldo. In one of the photos, the Portuguese ace is shown right in the cabin undergoing recovery procedures, sitting in special cryo-compression boots.

In another picture, the couple is seen embracing, with the engagement ring clearly visible on Rodriguez's finger. The post also includes a short video capturing the dazzling sparkle of the massive diamond on her engagement ring.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Cristiano and Al-Nassr kicked off the new Saudi Pro League season. In the opening round, his team easily dispatched Al-Taawoun with a resounding 5-0 victory. Ronaldo also found the net, converting from the penalty spot.