The Dragons strengthen their squad! Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto

The deal is done!
Football news Today, 15:46
Official: Jakub Kiwior joins Porto https://x.com/FCPorto

The Portuguese giants have officially announced the transfer.

Details: Porto's press service has reported the signing of 25-year-old central defender Jakub Kiwior from London’s Arsenal and the Polish national team.

The Polish player joins Porto on a one-year loan. Earlier, insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Dragons will have the option to buy the defender for €17 million, with a percentage of any future resale.

Kiwior moved to Arsenal from Italian side Spezia for €20 million in 2023, played 68 matches, scored 3 goals, and provided 6 assists, but failed to secure a regular starting spot. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €28 million.

